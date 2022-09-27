OnePlus India will soon launch the Nord Watch in the country. Ahead of its launch, the pricing of the smartwatch has been leaked online via retail box images. Tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared the live images of the Nord Watch retail box on his Twitter account, revealing its price. According to the leaked images, Nord Watch has a box price of Rs 6,999 but the selling price will be lower. OnePlus Nord Smartwatch To Debut in India Soon, Check Details Here.

OnePlus Nord Watch (Photo Credits: Ishan Agarwal)

OnePlus Nord Watch is said to be launched at around Rs 5,999. The retail box includes the Watch itself, a user guide, a charging cable, brand stickers and a red cable club welcome card.

Get Moving with the all new OnePlus Nord Smartwatch. Coming Soon! https://t.co/jmI62kY6ya pic.twitter.com/6i1orAYQSn — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) September 19, 2022

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord Watch will get a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a resolution of 368x448 pixels.

The device will come with 100+ customisable watch faces, track 105 sports modes, slim bezels, 10-day battery life, IP68 rating, SpO2, sleep, stress and women's health tracking features. The leaked images reveal a midnight black colour option.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2022 02:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).