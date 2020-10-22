Kanpur (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman for over a year on the pretext of marriage under the Chakeri Police Station area here, police said.

The woman, a private tutor, met the accused at the house of one of her students. He befriended her about a year ago, they said.

The accused later promised to marry the victim and allegedly raped her in a hotel where he allegedly filmed the act to blackmail her. Since then he sexually exploited her on several occasions, Station House Officer (Chakeri) Ravi Srivastava said.

“We have arrested Abhishek Mishra (20) in this connection,” he said.

Meanwhile, the woman met Kanpur Deputy IG Preetinder Singh on Thursday to get an FIR registered in the case, claiming that the Chakeri police was reluctant to entertain her complaint.

Singh, however, said that when he contacted his subordinates to enquire the matter, he was informed that the FIR has already been lodged in the case.

The IG has asked the circle officer concerned to get the victim's medical examination done at the earliest and gather all evidences in the case.

