Palghar, Jun 19 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing a 64-year-old person following a dispute between them in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday when the two along with some of their friends were consuming liquor in Kasa village.

Also Read | Govind Gaude Dropped From Goa Cabinet: Opposition Hits Out at Pramod Sawant Led-Government Over Corruption After Removal of Art and Culture Minister.

The 35-year-old accused and the victim had a dispute over some issue. The accused then allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim to death, Kasa police inspector Avinash Mandale said.

The police rushed to the spot after being alerted and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem.

Also Read | Hardoi Shocker: Man Bites Off Wife's Nose After Catching Her With Lover in Uttar Pradesh; Accused in Custody.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday and booked under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)