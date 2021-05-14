Kochi, May 14 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was arrested on Friday for beating up his autistic teenaged son at their house at Mattancherry here, police said.

The incident came to light when the video of the assault, recorded reportedly by the teen's mother, was widely circulated and tagged to the police by hundreds of people.

The clippings show Sudheer hitting the 18-year-old with sticks and kicking him after forcing him to stand on his head, the police said.

The teen's mother could be seen pleading to stop the torture, they said.

Sudheer would be charged under various sections of the IPC and Juvenile Justice Act, the police said while thanking the public for bringing the incident to their notice.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)