Jaipur, Feb 18 (PTI) A man was arrested in Ajmer for allegedly spying for Pakistan, officials said on Friday.

The accused, Mohammad Yunus, was allegedly passing on classified information about Nasirabad cantonment of the Army to his Pakistan-based handlers through WhatsApp chat and calls, they said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Gets Hubby Arrested for Covering up Daughter’s Rape in Dhar.

Yunus was working at the parking lot of a government hospital in Kishangarh.

According to police, the accused was on the radar of intelligence agencies. After joint interrogation at Jaipur, he was arrested under the Official Secrets Act.

Also Read | India-UAE Economic Pact Will Be Foundation Stone for Next Era of Success, Says UAE Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)