Bhopal, February 18: A woman has got her husband arrested for trying to hush up the rape of their 10-year-old daughter in a village near Manawar.

The alleged rapist, an 18-year-old cousin of the child, and his father have been arrested as well.

The girl was raped on Tuesday evening. She had gone to a shop with her father and stopped at her uncle's house to watch TV on the way back, reported Times of India.

Her father left her there and went home, barely 100m away. When the child returned home, her parents were shocked to see bloodstains on her clothes. When they asked her what had happened, she described the rape by her paternal cousin.

Instead of going to the police, the girl's father spoke with the father of the alleged rapist and the three of them decided to cover up the sexual assault and cooked-up a story about the girl getting injured by an iron rod lying on the floor. Gujarat Shocker: Two Men Booked For Raping Minor Multiple Times in Surat

Doctors at Manawar Civil Hospital, however, weren't fooled and informed police although the men had allegedly threatened the girl and her mother to go with the accident story. Police arrived, spoke with everyone and went back, saying they couldn't do anything without a complaint. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Kills Son-in-Law, Tries to Fake It As Electrocution; Arrested

The girl, however, was bleeding profusely and her health was worsening. She was referred to Barwani district hospital. When she was being treated there, her mother approached police and filed a complaint against the trio.

Police immediately booked the cousin under Pocso Act and the two fathers under IPC for hiding evidence, Manawar subdivisional police officer Dhiraj Babbar said. All three were produced in the court, which remanded them in jail.

