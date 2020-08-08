Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) A man was arrested in Kolkata's Manicktala area with 260 grams of heroin on Saturday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the Kolkata Police's Narcotic Cell raided a building in the area around 2 pm and apprehend Badal Bala, they said.

The seized heroin was in transparent polythene packets, they added.

He will be produced at a city court on Sunday, police said.

