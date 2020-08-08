Idukki, August 8: The death toll in landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Idukki district climbed to 26 on Saturday, confirmed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The fatality count was feared to rise further as several among the survivors sustained severe injuries. The disaster response force personnel succeeded to save 12 lives so far.

Officials confirmed that a total of 83 persons were living at a the cluster of workers' quarters in Pettimudy area of Rajamala, that lies close to Munnar in Idukki district. The residents were crushed in the landslide that erupted late on Thursday. Idukki Landslide in Kerala: HM Amit Shah Expresses His Condolences to Bereaved Families, Assures All Support From Centre to State Govt.

The officials were intimated in the early hours of Friday, after passerbys saw the entire quarters crushed under mud and debris. The rescue operation was delayed due to the collapse of Perivaraya bridge, which connects Munnar to Rajamala.

Idukki Landslide: Death Toll Rises to 26

The rescue operations continued on Saturday, but the personnel involved had suggested that there was a bleak chance of anyone to be found alive if they were still buried under the debris.

The injured victims are undergoing treatment at the Munnar Tata Tea general hospital and Kolenchery medical college. The Kerala government has instructed the district administration to oversee their treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the immediate kin of deceased, along with Rs 50,000 for those severely injured. The Kerala government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those killed in the landslide.

