Thane, Feb 22 (PTI) Police have arrested a 28-year-old man after seizing 500 gm of mephedrone, a banned drug, valued around Rs 50 lakh from his possession in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Navi Mumbai police caught the accused, identified as Arshad Karar Khan, near a bridge on Kalamboli-Shilphata road in Taloja on Wednesday evening, he said.

The police found 500 gm of MD (mephedrone) drug in the possession of the accused, who belongs to Khoni village in Dombivli area of Thane district, the official from Taloja police station said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police said, adding that efforts were on to ascertain the source of the seized contraband and to whom it was to be sold.

