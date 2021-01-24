Dhamtari, Jan 24 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was arrested from Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday for trying to sell a tiger's skin, police said.

"Acting on a tip-off, Jairam Kavde, a native of neighbouring Kanker district, was nabbed from Sihawa police station area this morning and the hide was recovered from his possession," said Nitish Thakur, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) of Nagri area.

The estimated value of the seized tiger skin in the international market is Rs 40 lakh, Thakur added.

As per preliminary information, Kavde had brought the tiger skin from Abhujmad area of Narayanpur district and was looking for customers to sell it in Sihawa, located around 150 kms away from Raipur, he said.

His motorcycle was also seized, he added.

A case has been registered under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

