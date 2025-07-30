Mirzapur, July 30: A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his wife Wednesday by hitting her with a "tava" (griddle) during a domestic row, police said. Kotwali Dehat Inspector Sadanand Singh said the incident took place in Khajuri village. Mirzapur Shocker: Mentally Disturbed Boy Kills Grandparents With an Axe in Uttar Pradesh.

A fight broke out between Rohit, the husband, and his 26-year-old wife Rupa, around noon, during which Rohit hit her with the object. The husband has been arrested, the officer said.

