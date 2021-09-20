Nagpur, Sep 20 (PTI) A 62-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a car that was involved in a race with another vehicle on the wrong side of the road in Gittikhadan area of Nagpur, police said on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday night near KRC Lawns on Gorewada Ring Road, an official said.

"Murtaza Topiwala (23) and Hussain Saifi (24) were racing their cars on the wrong side of the road. Mohammad Zairuddin Rafiuddin, who was coming on his motorcycle, was knocked down by Murtaza's car. Rafiuddin was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital," he said.

While Murtaza has been charged with causing death by negligence, Saifi has been booked for rash driving and other offences, the Gittikhadan police station official added.

