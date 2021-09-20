East Godavari, September 20: In an incident of sexual assault against minors, a man allegedly raped his nine-year-old cousin in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district. The accused is the son of the maternal uncle of the girl. The incident took place on September 8 when the girl was alone at her home. The accused reportedly reported consumed pesticides to end his life. However, his condition is stable. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Father And Son Rape Two Minor Girls In Visakhapatnam; Case Registered.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the girl’s mother was in Muscat for a job, and she left her daughter at her mother’s place. At the time of the incident, the rape survivor’s grandmother had gone to the Krishna district to attend a function. The accused entered the house at around 11 pm and allegedly raped the minor girl.

The girl’s father complained to the parents of the accused he found her daughter bleeding. However, the accused’s family threatened to commit suicide if a complaint was lodged in the matter, reported the media house. Finally, the girl’s father approached the police on Saturday. The girl is a class four student. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Six-Year-Old Boy Sodomised by Unindentified Man, Stones and Chillies Stuffed in Rectum.

The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. An investigation has been launched into the matter. The accused is undergoing treatment at a hospital as he attempted suicide.

