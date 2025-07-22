Deoghar, Jul 22 (PTI) A 37-year-old man, who was going to drop his son to school on a two-wheeler, was killed after allegedly being hit by a school bus on Tuesday morning in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police said.

The son was injured in the accident and admitted to a hospital, they said.

The students in the bus also had a close shave, they added.

The incident happened in Bompas town, DSP Lakshan Prasad said, adding that the bus hit the two-wheeler from behind.

Irate locals vandalised the bus after the accident. They questioned the fitness of the vehicle, and alleged that the driver did not have a licence.

The DSP said the allegations would be verified, and the driver was being questioned.

