Bareilly (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) A man committed suicide by consuming poison allegedly after killing his wife on Saturday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Aggarwal said, "Bodies of Sohanlal (30) and his wife Kaushalya Devi (30) were recovered from a sugarcane field in their village under the Seeshgarh police station area on Saturday. The wife had her throat slit. Based on information collected from family members, prima facie it appears that the husband committed suicide after killing his wife. "

According to locals, the couple used to argue a lot. On Saturday they went to the field to collect fodder for the cattle. The couple is survived by four children.

"We have sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination and initiated investigation," police said.

