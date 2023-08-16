Rewari, Aug 16 (PTI) A private company supervisor and his 12-year-old son were killed when a truck hit their bike on the Rewari-Shahjahanpur road, police said on Wednesday.

The truck driver fled the spot in his vehicle after the accident on Tuesday evening.

An FIR was registered at Bawal police station, they said.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Deepak (37) and his son Bhavdeep, residents of Tankri village. Deepak used to work as supervisor in a private company in Bawal industrial area.

The accident took place late Tuesday evening when Deepak and Bhavdeep were returning home on bike after filling petrol from a fuel station located near Mohanpur village.

The truck hit the bike from behind on the Rewari-Shahjahanpur road, they said.

While the truck driver fled, people nearby rushed to help the duo who were taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, police said.

