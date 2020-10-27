Jaipur, Oct 27 (PTI) A local court here on Tuesday sent an accused arrested on espionage charges in Rajasthan's Barmer on six days police remand.

The accused Roshan Deen was apprehended on charges of spying for Pakistan in the international border area last week.

The police produced him in the court of Special Metropolitan Magistrate where he has been handed over to police custody for six days.

Additional Director General (Police Intelligence) Umesh Mishra said that after interrogation by joint agencies, the accused was arrested undertaking espionage activities for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in lieu of money.

He said that further investigation is being done with regard to obtaining funds in lieu of strategic information.

