India News | Mandate in Tamil Nadu is for Secular Government: Congress

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 6 (ANI): Congress has said that the mandate in Tamil Nadu is for a secular government and it is determined not to "have BJP and its proxies" run the government in the southern state.

The remarks came amid hectic political activity in the state to form the next government. TVK, led by actor-turned politician Vijay, which made a spectacular debut in Tamil Nadu assembly polls, fell short of a majority by ten seats.

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Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that Vijay had reached out to Congress and sought support to form the government.

The Congress had directed its Tamil Nadu unit to take a final decision, keeping in mind the spirit of the electoral verdict.

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"TVK President Thiru Vijay has requested the Indian National Congress for support to form a Government in Tamil Nadu. He has spoken about drawing inspiration from Perumthalaivar Kamaraj as well, in his political mission. The INC is clear that the mandate in Tamil Nadu is for a secular government that is committed to protecting the Constitution in letter and spirit," Venugopal said in a post on X.

"The INC is determined not to have the BJP and its proxies run the Govt. of Tamil Nadu in any manner. Accordingly, the Congress leadership has directed the TNCC to take a final decision on Thiru Vijay's request, keeping in view the sentiments of the state reflected in the electoral verdict," he added.

TVK won 108 seats in 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly. Congress, which contested the polls as part of DMK-led alliance, won five seats. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)