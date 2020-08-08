Imphal, Aug 8 (PTI) One COVID-19 patient died in Manipur taking the number of fatalities to 11, while 169 people tested positive for coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours pushing the state's COVID count to 3,635, officials said on Saturday.

A 63-year-old man with comorbidity issues died in Imphal East district, they said.

Among the fresh 169 cases, 94 are personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces. Of the states total caseload, 795 are security personnel.

One patient also recovered from the disease and discharged from a hospital since Friday, taking the number of people who have been cured of the infection to 1,927, officials said.

Manipur currently has 1,697 active cases, they said. PTI COR NN NN 08082355 NNNNitle in 2007 in his first stint at Stuttgart, then two more with Bayern Munich which he joined in 2009.

He also won the Champions League in Bayern's treble-winning season in 2013 before he left for Fiorentina. After two seasons in Italy Gómez joined Besiktas to win the Turkish league title in 2016.

Gómez scored 19 goals in 52 games for Wolfsburg before rejoining Stuttgart in 2017.

Altogether he scored 170 goals in 328 Bundesliga games, seven in the second division, and 26 in 36 German Cup matches.

Gómez also scored 26 goals in 44 Champions League games.

"I'm very grateful for the time I had at Stuttgart," Gómez said.

"It was always my biggest dream to give something back and to end my career that I couldn't have imagined here."

Gómez missed Germany's World Cup win in 2014 due to an injury-blighted season. He scored 31 goals in 78 appearances for the national team. (AP)

