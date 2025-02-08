Imphal, Feb 8 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday evening left for Delhi in a chartered flight, officials said.

The purpose of his visit to the national capital is not known, they said.

Earlier in the day, Singh convened a meeting with BJP-led ruling alliance MLAs at the CM Secretariat in connection with the upcoming assembly session beginning on February 10.

At least 20 MLAs were present in the meeting at the CM Secretariat, the officials said.

The meeting was held in the wake of the opposition Congress seeking to move a no-confidence motion against the government led by Singh.

