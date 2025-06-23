Imphal, Jun 23 (PTI) Four militants belonging to the proscribed outfit PREPAK (PRO) were arrested in Manipur's Imphal East district and a cache of arms and ammunition was seized from their possession, police said on Monday.

The arrested militants were identified as Thingbaijam Philip Singh, Lourembam Kumar Meitei, Laishram Haridas and Yumnam Akash Singh. They were arrested from different places in the district on Sunday, a police statement said.

Based on inputs provided by the arrested militants, a search operation was launched in the foothills of Kalika in the district and a cache of arms and ammunition was seized, it said.

The cache contained four self-loading rifles and 10 magazines, one light machine gun, one .303 modified sniper and two magazines, 82 cartridges, five hand grenades and nine detonators, the statement added.

