Imphal, Jul 23 (PTI) Amidst concerns over possible infiltration due to unrest in neighbouring countries, the Manipur government on Wednesday issued an advisory to step up vigil along all international, inter-state, and inter-district borders, an official statement said on Wednesday.

In a statement, home commissioner N Ashok Kumar directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) to implement a robust mechanism to prevent illegal entry into the state.

"In view of apprehension of influx of illegal immigrants into the state especially due to the turmoil situation in neighbouring countries, all deputy commissioners and superintendent of police shall keep robust mechanism to prevent anyone from crossing into state boundaries illegally and shall ensure to maintain utmost vigil at international, inter-state and inter-district boundaries so as to prevent any such movement," the statement added.

It also said, "Any such movement, if detected, should be immediately reported and biographic and biometric details of such persons captured mandatorily."

The statement added that such illegal migrants shall have to be put at "secured designated locations for providing shelter and humanitarian support without allowing them to get mixed up or naturalised with local populace" and "all such illegal migrants shall be deported after following due procedures."

It added, "Deputy Commissioners shall constitute district-level committees with members from district police to conduct checking at all suspected locations and shall conduct regular review of the same."

Deputy Commissioners shall regularly monitor the exit-entry points under the border pass system, it said.

