Imphal West (Manipur) [India], February 13 (ANI): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan posted in Manipur opened fire on Thursday inside a camp in Lamsang under Imphal West District shooting dead two of his colleagues and injured eight others before taking his own life, police said.

The incident took place at around 8 pm, Manipur Police said.

Following the incident, Manipur police in a post said, "In an unfortunate incident, tonight at around 8 pm, a suspected case of fratricide happened inside a CRPF camp in Lamsang under Imphal West District wherein one CRPF jawan opened fire killing 02 (two) of his own CRPF colleagues on the spot and injuring 08 (eight) others. Later, he also committed suicide by using service weapon."

Officials privy to the development said that there were three CRPF personnel had died in the incident.

"The personnel belonged to F-120 Coy CRPF," the police statement said.

Senior officers of Police and CRPF have rushed to the spot, the police said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

