Imphal, Jun 28 (PTI) Manipur Police arrested six militants including three woman of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples' War Group) from Imphal West and East district, an officer said on Saturday.

Three cadres including two women of the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) were arrested from Thangmeiband Thingel Leikai area in Imphal West district on Friday. They were involved in extortion activities, the officer said.

Police arrested one active cadre of KCP (PWG) involved in extortion activity from Chingarel Tejpur area in Imphal East district on Thursday.

Two active cadres of KCP (PWG) also involved in extortion activity were arrested from Wangkhei Ningthem Pukhri Mapal area of Imphal East district on Thursday, the officer added.

