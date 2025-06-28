Mumbai, June 28: In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, a Nashik-based industrialist died in a road accident despite his car having nine airbags. The deceased industrialist was later identified as Sunil Hekre. Hekre died after his Mercedes SUV met with an accident on the Samruddhi Mahamarg in Maharashtra. It is reported that the luxury car, which the Nashik businessman was travelling in with his family, reportedly skidded and flipped after another vehicle splashed water on it.

The tragic death of Sunil Hekre has raised questions over road safety in the state. According to a report in News18, Hekre was travelling with his family in a high-end Mercedes GLS 400D SUV, worth INR 1.5 crore. He died after the luxury vehicle with nine airbags met with an accident near Igatpuri. As per the report, a single moment of losing control led to the accident. Although the luxury SUV was equipped with nine airbags, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and top-tier safety features, the accident occurred.

How Did the SUV Met With an Accident?

Preliminary investigations revealed that Sunik Hekre's son was driving the SUV. The Hekre family was on their way to Nashik from Mumbai when their car was involved in an accident near Shahpur. Eyewitnesses and police officials revealed how the accident occurred. They said water had accumulated on the highway due to rain. Hekre's son lost visibility for a moment when another speeding vehicle splashed water onto the windshield of the SUV. During this period, the SUV veered out of control.

Sunil Hekre Did Not Wear a Seat Belt

It is also learnt that the car, which was reportedly at a high speed, skidded and flipped over before breaching into the opposite lane and slamming into the side grill. Despite the airbags being deployed, the impact of the crash was said to be catastrophic. Sunil Hekre, who was sitting without a seat belt, was reportedly thrown out of the vehicle. He died on the spot soon after he was thrown out of the vehicle.

On the other hand, Hekre's wife and two children, including the son who was driving the vehicle, sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where Hekre's son is said to be in a critical condition.

