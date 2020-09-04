Imphal, Sep 4 (PTI) A banker was shot dead and Rs 1.15 crore looted in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Friday, police said.

Arambam Ranjan Meitei (37), an employee of the State Bank of India (SBI), was on the way to load cash in 16 ATMs when the incident happened outside the bank's Churachandpur main branch around 11 am, they said.

The armed men, who are yet to be identified, shot him from a close range, snatched the money and fled from the spot, police said.

Meitei, a resident of Zoveng Khuga Tampak, was first taken to the Churachandpur District Hospital and from there he was shifted to the Shija Hospital in Imphal in the afternoon for better treatment, they said.

He succumbed to the injuries a few hours later, a spokesperson of the Shija Hospital told PTI.

Police said the matter is being investigated and a hunt is on to nab those behind the incident.

Some suspects have been held for questioning, police sources said.

