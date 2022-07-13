Imphal, July 13: The Manipur government has ordered closure of all schools till next week due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases. In an official order issued on Tuesday, Schools Education Commissioner H Gyan Prakash said the test positivity ratio was over 15 per cent in the state.

All schools – government, state-aided, private schools affiliated to other boards -- will be closed with immediate effect till July 24 in public interest, the order stated. 'No School Bag Day' For Students in Manipur Schools: CM N Biren Singh Says 'World is Changing, We Must Give Liberty to Children'.

Many schools were scheduled to reopen after the summer vacation on July 16, it said. Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said earlier that the government would discuss the safety of the health for the children below 12 years as there was no effective Covid-19 vaccine for them in the prevailing situation in Manipur.

