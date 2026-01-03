New Delhi, January 3: Greece has officially removed more than 300,000 inactive university students from its higher education records, nearly halving the country’s official student population. According to the Education Ministry, 308,605 students admitted to state-run four-year degree programmes before 2017 were struck off after failing to complete their studies within the permitted time.

The move follows recent legislation that formally abolished a decades-old practice allowing students to remain enrolled indefinitely, even after long study breaks for work or personal reasons.

Government Ends ‘Lifetime Student’ Status

Education Minister Sofia Zacharaki defended the reform, saying modern European universities cannot allow unlimited enrolment periods. "Student status is not valid for life in any modern European university," she said, adding that the government wants degrees that reflect "effort, skills and passion." Officials clarified that the policy aims to bring Greece's higher education system in line with international norms.

Re-enrolment Option Offered

As part of the transition, the government allowed inactive students to apply for re-enrolment. Ministry officials said around 35,000 people successfully rejoined university programmes in 2025 under the second-chance scheme.

However, critics argue the measure fell short of addressing the deep educational disruptions caused by Greece's severe financial crisis in the previous decade.

Active Student Numbers and University System

Greece’s active student population now stands at just over 350,000, spread across 25 public higher education institutions, according to 2024 data from the Hellenic Authority for Higher Education. Undergraduate programmes at state universities are fully government-funded.

While public universities have traditionally dominated the system, recognized private universities are now gradually being introduced, marking a shift in Greece’s higher education landscape.

Administrative Efficiency and Global Rankings

Deputy Education Minister Nikos Papaioannou said inactive students did not create direct financial strain but caused major administrative hurdles.

“With updated student lists, universities gain the ability to plan more precisely,” he said.

He added that accurate enrolment data is essential for improving academic quality, daily operations and performance in international university rankings.

Opponents of the conservative government’s reform, largely from academic circles, maintain that the policy overlooks the long-term impact of economic hardship on students forced to pause their studies.

Despite criticism, the government insists the overhaul is necessary to modernise Greece’s universities and restore credibility to its degree system.

