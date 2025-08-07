Ukhrul (Manipur) [India], August 7 (ANI): In the peaceful hills of Ukhrul town, an educational program is steadily changing the lives of young girls and bridging gaps between Manipur's varied communities.

Central to this transformation is the Assam Rifles Centre of Educational Excellence in Somsai, which was launched in July 2022. This initiative, a partnership among the Assam Rifles, the CSR division of a private bank, and the charitable organisation National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO), provides free residential NEET preparation for girls from socially and economically underprivileged backgrounds.

At this centre, girls from various regions of Manipur, including Meitei, Kuki, Pangal, Naga, and other ethnic groups, coexist, study, and evolve in a setting that promotes unity, mutual respect, and academic achievement.

"My friends are incredibly supportive. Even if I have a minor question, I can approach any of them. We come from different backgrounds, but there is no division among us," shared Santharii Langhu, one of the students. "I cherish the bond we have. My friends mean a lot to me, and this place holds a special significance for me."

Project Manager Gyanendra Singh mentioned that the centre currently accommodates 30 students in its latest cohort, with educators who include IIT graduates and PhD holders. "Students from every community learn here under one roof. We don't practice discrimination. To us, they are all good human beings," he noted.

Since the program's start, three batches have graduated, and the fourth batch is presently ongoing at the Assam Rifles campus. The emphasis extends beyond academic instruction; it's about cultivating confidence, discipline, and togetherness among the students.

"They say that educating a girl empowers a nation," remarked Dr. Swapna, one of the teachers. "We have girls here from all economic and ethnic backgrounds of Manipur, and they live in complete harmony with one another. We don't solely focus on the syllabus; we train them to utilise what they learn. We're optimistic that all 35 students here will pass the NEET next year."

This initiative represents more than just a coaching program; it stands as a symbol of peacebuilding in a state often characterised by ethnic conflict. Students share meals, assist each other with their studies, and provide support for one another like family.

By fostering a safe and encouraging environment, the Assam Rifles has expanded its role beyond border security to nation-building. This project showcases their dedication to shaping futures and promoting harmony.

For many of these girls, who previously encountered economic difficulties and limited opportunities, the centre has illuminated a pathway to achieving their dream of becoming doctors. With stethoscopes in their sights and determination in their hearts, the daughters of Manipur are confidently advancing toward a brighter, united future. (ANI)

