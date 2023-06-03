New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minsiter and AAP leader Manish Sisodia who arrived at his residence on Saturday was not able to meet his ailing wife as she got admitted to LNJP hospital ahead of Sisodia's arrival, said Aam Admi Party.

It is to be noted that yesterday, Delhi High Court has allowed Sisodia to meet his ailing wife from 10 am to 5 pm today. However, the court said that Sisodia will be in police custody during the meeting.

Sisodia had earlier moved an interim bail citing his wife's illness. Granting bail to the AAP leader, a bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said that he (Manish Sisodia) shall not interact with media, use a mobile phone or access the internet.

"The court further directed that the medical report be verified and the medical report of Sisodia's wife be furnished by tomorrow evening positively. The Court in order further added that Sisodia will not meet anyone except family members during this period.

Sisodia's legal team also moved an interim bail plea in Delhi High Court citing his wife's medical illness. The interim bail is seeking court direction to grant six weeks of bail.

The ED on March 9 arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI earlier in its ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). (ANI)

