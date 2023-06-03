Bhubaneshwar, June 3: As the rescue operation is underway in the horrific train accident in Odisha's Balasore, several people queued up outside the hospitals to donate blood for the victims. The visuals from Cuttack's SCB Medical College showed several people queued up to donate blood.

Sudhanshu, a local told ANI, "Injured people are being brought here. I felt that I should donate blood. I hope it will save some lives. I appeal to youth to come and donate their blood". Odisha Train Accident: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Demands Strict Action Against Perpetrators.

"I donated blood, my friends also donated the blood. I pray that everyone goes to their homes safely," Vibhuti Sharan, another local said. Odisha Train Accident: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Leaves for Balasore To Take Stock of Situation (Watch Video).

Earlier today, people were seen queued up outside hospitals in Bhadrak and Balasore to donate blood for the injured victims. As per the officials, a total of 238 people were killed and over 900 injured in the incident.

The three-way accident involved the Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station, Balasore district.

According to a preliminary report released on Saturday by the State Emergency Operation Centre of Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner in Bhubaneswar the accident took place at around 7 am at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Odisha's Balasore district.

17 coaches of these two trains have been de-railed and severely damaged, the report said. All injured and trapped passengers have been rescued, the report stated. Seven NDRF teams, 5 ODRAF units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency Units are engaged in rescue operations.

Over 100 medical teams with paramedical staff along with medicines have been mobilized to the accident site for medical treatment, the statement said.

Over 200 ambulances were engaged in moving the injured to hospitals in Soro, Balasore, Bhadrak and Cuttack.

30 buses have been engaged for moving stranded passengers. The Odisha government is providing free transport facilities for stranded passengers of Odisha and West Bengal to their destinations.

Free medical treatments are being provided to injured persons at government and private hospitals in the State. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the site of the accident and reviewed the situation.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also visited the accident site today and took stock of the situation. On June 2 evening, he reviewed the situation with Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, 5T Secretary, Secretary Transport and Secretary I &PR and other Senior Officers in in the office of Special Relief Commissioner, Rajiv Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Chief Secretary also discussed with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, through virtual mode on the situation, according to the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha.

Odisha has declared a day of mourning for today The South Eastern Railway has cancelled 33 trains and diverted 36 trains to other routes.

