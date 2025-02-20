New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) A prominent leader in Delhi's political landscape, Manjinder Singh Sirsa is an active social worker who was involved in organising 'oxygen langars' during the Covid pandemic.

The leader, who turns 53 on February 28, was on Thursday sworn in as a minister in the new Delhi government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. He took the oath in his mother tongue Punjabi.

His induction into the Delhi cabinet is seen as the BJP's effort to strengthen its support among the Sikh community, which has been critical of the party over its handling of the farmers' agitation, most of whom were Punjab, over the now-repealed farm laws.

He had secured victory over AAP's Dhanwati Chandela by a margin of 18,190 votes in the Delhi Assembly polls.

A three-time MLA from Rajouri Garden, Sirsa quit the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to join the BJP in 2021.

He first won the Rajouri Garden seat in 2013 on an Akali Dal ticket before switching to the BJP in 2017, winning subsequent elections under its banner.

The Sikh leader has also been actively involved in various relief efforts like the ones launched after the natural disasters in Nepal, Chennai, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Sirsa has served as the president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

As the DSGMC president in 2019, he played a key role in Covid relief efforts, organising langar sewa, providing assistance to doctors and nurses, arranging home delivery of food, and facilitating oxygen cylinder distribution.

In 2021, during the evacuation of Hindu and Sikh minorities from Afghanistan under "Operation Devi Shakti," Sirsa extended his support, helping relocate affected individuals to India.

When Gurdwara Karte Parwan was attacked in June 2022, Sirsa once again intervened, coordinating with India's Ministry of External Affairs to secure Express Visas for 111 Hindus and Sikhs fleeing Afghanistan.

Sirsa holds the distinction of being the longest-serving general secretary of the DSGMC from February 26, 2013, to March 14, 2019. He later served as its president from March 15, 2019, to January 22, 2022.

According to his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, Sirsa has a net worth of over Rs 188 crore, while his wife, Satwinder Kaur Sirsa, possesses assets worth more than Rs 71 crore.

The affidavit also mentions one FIR and four criminal defamation cases against him.

