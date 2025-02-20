Hardoi, February 20: Two children were killed after they were hit by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the road here on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred in Kauda village when Sumit and Radhika, both aged 8, were on their to the field, they said. An unknown vehicle hit them while crossing the road. The impact flung them several meters away and the driver fled immediately, police said. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 5 Killed As Car Rams Into Broken-Down Truck on Noida Expressway (Watch Video).

Locals informed Sumit's family, who rushed the children to the district hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. Family members later took the bodies home, stating that they did not wish to conduct a post-mortem. Further investigation into the matter is underway, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)