New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Under the 'Deep Ocean Mission' launched by the Centre, a manned scientific submersible has been proposed to be developed for deep ocean exploration, the Ministry of Earth Science informed on Thursday.

According to the Ministry, the project is named 'Samudrayaan'.

Also Read | Supreme Court Collegium Refuses To Confirm Bombay HC Judge Pushpa Ganediwala, Who Gave ‘Skin-To-Skin’ Verdict.

National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), an autonomous Institute under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, had developed and tested a 'personnel sphere' for a manned submersible system for a 500-metre water depth rating, the statement said.

Personnel Sphere of 2.1m diameter to be used as a crew module up to 500 m water depth has been developed using mild steel and tested up to 600 m water depth in the Bay of Bengal using the research Vessel Sagar Nidhi during October 2021, the release read.

Also Read | Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Exams 2022 To Be Conducted In Offline Mode From March 4; ‘Health & Well-Being Of Students Remains Our Priority,’ Says Varsha Gaikwad.

One Titanium alloy personnel sphere for a manned submersible system for 6000-metre water depth rating is under development in association with Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, ISRO, Thiruvananthapuram, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)