Kolkata, Aug 31 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Tuesday appointed Manoj Malaviya as the state's interim director general of police, a statement issued here said.

Also Read | Realme Hikes Prices of Select Smartphones By Up To Rs 1,500.

Malaviya, a 1986-batch IPS officer who served as DGP (organisation) so far, will succeed Virendra, the statement said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 47-Year-Old Woman Dies After Acid Attack, Husband Arrested.

Outgoing DGP Virendra handed over the charges to Malaviya, who is the senior-most officer in the entire IPS cadre of the state, in the afternoon, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)