Realme on Monday hiked the prices of its select smartphones in India by Rs 1,500. It includes Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, Realme C11 (2021), Realme C21, and Realme C25s. The entry-level C21 (2021) became costlier by Rs 300 while Realme C21 and Realme C25s saw an upward price revision of Rs 500. On the other hand, Realme 8 and Realme 8 5G received a price hike of Rs 1,500. The price revision is applicable across all channels. Realme’s First Smartphone Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 Coming Soon in India: Report.
With new prices coming into effect, the prices of the Realme 8 now starts at Rs 15,999 for the base 4GB + 128GB variant instead of Rs 14,499. The bigger 6GB + 128GB variant was previously priced at Rs 15,499.
After the price revision, it costs Rs 16,999. Price of top-of-the-line 8GB + 128GB variant has increased to Rs 17,999 from Rs 16,499.
Similar price revision has been made to the Realme 8 5G. The base 4GB + 64GB variant now retails at Rs 15,499 instead of Rs 13,999. Prices of the 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants have been increased to Rs 16,499 and Rs 18,499 from Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively.
As mentioned above, the Realme C11 (2021) received a price hike of Rs 300. The 2GB+32GB variant is now available at Rs 7,299. Previously, it was priced at Rs 6,999. The 4GB+64GB model now retails at Rs 8,799 instead Rs 8,499.
Additionally, the prices of the Realme C21 and Realme C25s have gone up by Rs 500. Realme C21's 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB variants now retail at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively.
Previously, these variants were priced at Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499 respectively. On the other hand, the Realme C25s now gets a starting price of Rs 10,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. The bigger 4GB+128GB variant sees a price tag of Rs 11,999 instead of Rs 11,499.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2021 06:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).