Realme on Monday hiked the prices of its select smartphones in India by Rs 1,500. It includes Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, Realme C11 (2021), Realme C21, and Realme C25s. The entry-level C21 (2021) became costlier by Rs 300 while Realme C21 and Realme C25s saw an upward price revision of Rs 500. On the other hand, Realme 8 and Realme 8 5G received a price hike of Rs 1,500. The price revision is applicable across all channels. Realme’s First Smartphone Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 Coming Soon in India: Report.

With new prices coming into effect, the prices of the Realme 8 now starts at Rs 15,999 for the base 4GB + 128GB variant instead of Rs 14,499. The bigger 6GB + 128GB variant was previously priced at Rs 15,499.

Realme 8 (Photo Credits: Realme India)

After the price revision, it costs Rs 16,999. Price of top-of-the-line 8GB + 128GB variant has increased to Rs 17,999 from Rs 16,499.

Realme 8 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

Similar price revision has been made to the Realme 8 5G. The base 4GB + 64GB variant now retails at Rs 15,499 instead of Rs 13,999. Prices of the 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants have been increased to Rs 16,499 and Rs 18,499 from Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively.

Realme C11 2021 (Photo Credits: Lazada)

As mentioned above, the Realme C11 (2021) received a price hike of Rs 300. The 2GB+32GB variant is now available at Rs 7,299. Previously, it was priced at Rs 6,999. The 4GB+64GB model now retails at Rs 8,799 instead Rs 8,499.

Realme C21 (Photo Credits: Realme Malaysia)

Additionally, the prices of the Realme C21 and Realme C25s have gone up by Rs 500. Realme C21's 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB variants now retail at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively.

Realme C25s (Photo Credits: Realme)

Previously, these variants were priced at Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499 respectively. On the other hand, the Realme C25s now gets a starting price of Rs 10,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. The bigger 4GB+128GB variant sees a price tag of Rs 11,999 instead of Rs 11,499.

