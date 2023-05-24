Bhubaneswar, May 24 (PTI) A team of Odisha Police personnel on Wednesday busted a Maoist camp in a forest in Kandhamal district and seized arms and ammunition from there, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the state's Special Operation Group personnel conducted a combing operation at the Budhanai reserve forest under the Tumudibandha Police Station area in the morning, and an exchange of fire took place between the policemen and red rebels, he said.

"During the operation, Maoists opened fire at the police team and our SOG personnel retaliated. The exchange of fire continued for around half an hour. Maoists, however, managed to escape from the spot," the officer said.

During a search in the area, rifles, electric wire, IEDs and articles of Maoists have been recovered, he said.

“Blood stains were also found at the spot, which indicates that some Maoist cadres may be injured in the exchange of fire,” he said.

The combing operation continued in the area with the induction of Central Reserve Police Force teams.

Recently, three Maoists were killed in an operation by the Odisha Police's Special Intelligence Wing (SIW) in Kalahandi district.

