Bijapur, Jun 25 (PTI) A Maoist couple, collectively carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on their heads, on Thursday surrendered in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district, police said.

The ultras, identified as Manglu Veka (26) and his wife Raje Hemla alias Vanoja (23), who were active in the MMC (Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh) Maoist zone, turned themselves in before senior police officials, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 1,365 New COVID19 Cases & 58 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 25, 2020.

Hemla had joined the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) in 2013, while her husband became part of the organisation in 2014, an official said.

They got married last year while working as members of 'vistaar' (expansion) platoon no.3 under the MMC zone, he said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Intra-District, Inter-District Movements of Passenger Buses Allowed Amid Lockdown.

They were part of Maoist teams that had attacked security personnel in Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh) and Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh), he said, adding they were carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh each on their heads.

In their statement, the two cadres said they were disillusioned with the hollow Maoist ideology and exploitation and atrocities being committed by ultras on villagers, he said.

They were provided on the spot Rs 10,000 each as encouragement money and will also get benefits stipulated under the rehabilitation policy of the state government for surrendered Naxals, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)