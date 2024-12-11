Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 11 (ANI): A 35-year-old resident of Somanpalli village, identified as Kudiyam Madho, was allegedly strangled to death by Maoists on December 10.

According to Bijapur Police, a pamphlet issued by the banned CPI (Maoist) National Park Area Committee was recovered from the scene of the crime.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Naxalites Kill BJP Worker in Bijapur on Suspicion of Being Police Informer; 5th Civilian Murder in One Week.

The pamphlet alleged that Kudiyam Madho was targeted for being a police informer. The body was discovered by locals and has since been taken into custody by the Farsegarh police.

"We have recovered the pamphlet and taken the body into custody. Necessary legal actions are being taken," a police official confirmed.

Also Read | Kurla BEST Bus Accident: Mumbai Police Say Driver Sanjay More Was Not Trained, Pressed Accelerator Instead of Brakes.

Such incidents also pose significant hurdles for law enforcement and development initiatives in the area.

Earlier on Saturday, a woman also from Bijapur was strangled to death by naxalites in Bijapur on suspicion of being a police informer.

The woman was later identified as Laxmi Padam, an Anganwadi worker. A similar pamphlet was found at the spot by the police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)