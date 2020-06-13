India News | Markets in Srinagar Reopen with Safety Measures

Srinagar, June 13 (PTI) Markets in Srinagar reopened on Saturday after remaining closed for nearly three months due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, officials said.

They said the decision to reopen the markets was taken by the district administration after deliberations with various trade and business bodies.

The administration asked the markets to adhere to the necessary standard operating procedures and has come out with a detailed schedule for the opening of various sectors.

While chemist shops, book shops, departmental stores, etc. have been allowed to remain open throughout the day from Monday to Saturday, shops selling readymade garments, cosmetics, footwear and jewellery will remain open from 11 am to 5.30 pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the officials said.

Similarly on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, beauty parlours, service stations and shops selling handicrafts, handloom, hardware, building material and furniture would remain open, they said.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the country-wide lockdown on the evening of March 24, the Union Territory administration on March 22 had declared a lockdown across Jammu and Kashmir till March 31.

Restrictions were imposed in many parts of the valley on March 19 to contain the spread of the virus.

The measures were taken after the first case of coronavirus was detected in the valley.

