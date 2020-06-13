Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Markets in Srinagar Reopen with Safety Measures

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 09:12 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Markets in Srinagar Reopen with Safety Measures

Srinagar, June 13 (PTI) Markets in Srinagar reopened on Saturday after remaining closed for nearly three months due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, officials said.

They said the decision to reopen the markets was taken by the district administration after deliberations with various trade and business bodies.

Also Read | Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 56,740 With 1,383 New Cases and 69 Deaths in Past 24 Hours: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

The administration asked the markets to adhere to the necessary standard operating procedures and has come out with a detailed schedule for the opening of various sectors.

While chemist shops, book shops, departmental stores, etc. have been allowed to remain open throughout the day from Monday to Saturday, shops selling readymade garments, cosmetics, footwear and jewellery will remain open from 11 am to 5.30 pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the officials said.

Also Read | Patanjali Claims Cure For Coronavirus; Clinical Trials of Medicine 100% Successful, Says CEO Acharya Balkrishna.

Similarly on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, beauty parlours, service stations and shops selling handicrafts, handloom, hardware, building material and furniture would remain open, they said.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the country-wide lockdown on the evening of March 24, the Union Territory administration on March 22 had declared a lockdown across Jammu and Kashmir till March 31.

Restrictions were imposed in many parts of the valley on March 19 to contain the spread of the virus.

The measures were taken after the first case of coronavirus was detected in the valley.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement