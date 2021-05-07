Mathura, May 7 (PTI) Police here arrested nine people, accused of barging into a mosque and having a scuffle with its "maulvi".

The incident had taken place on Monday as they entered the mosque located in the Bada Bazar area of Goverdhan town.

According to police, the accused climbed straight to the roof of the mosque and took away wires of the loudspeaker. They had a scuffle with Maulvi Mohammad Riaz when he opposed their act.

Govardhan police station incharge Inspector Pradeep Chaudhary confirmed the arrest of the accused.

He said on the basis of a complaint, they arrested Rakesh, alias Rocky; Sagar; Pawan Mishra; Ragan; Vishnu, alias Mota; Saurabh; Dheeraj Kaushik; and Lokesh.

