New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the death of COVID-19 patients at a Nashik hospital due to interruption in oxygen supply following leakage and urged the Maharashtra government to provide all assistance to the affected.

"The news of patients' death at Nashik's Zakir Hussain Hospital is extremely tragic. My heartfelt condolences to the aggrieved families.

"I appeal to the state government and party workers to provide all possible assistance," Gandhi tweeted.

At least 22 COVID-19 patients on ventilator support died due to the interrupted supply of medical oxygen caused by leakage of gas from a storage plant, officials said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced financial assistance of Rs five lakh each to the families of the 22 patients.

