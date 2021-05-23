New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The maximum temperature settled at 33.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday and the meteorological department has forecast mainly clear sky for Monday, officials said.

Strong surface winds with a speed of 20-25 kmph has also been predicted for Monday, while the maximum temperature would be likely around 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature 21 degree Celsius, they said.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was six notches below the season's normal, the officials said.

Humidity oscillated between 66 per cent and 48 per cent, they said.

