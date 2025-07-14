New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Social activist Medha Patkar's counsel on Monday concluded his arguments against conviction in a defamation case. Counsel for Delhi LG VK Saxena will continue his arguments on Tuesday.

She was convicted and sentenced in a defamation case filed by incumbent LG VK Saxena in 2001.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt To Invoke MCOCA Against Drug Dealers and Peddlers, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Justice Shalinder Kaur listed the matter on July 15 for hearing further arguments by advocate Gajinder Kumar on behalf of V K Saxena.

Senior advocate Sanjay Parikh argued for Medha Patkar.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 83.66% Voters in State To Be Included in Draft Electoral Roll, Says Election Commission.

The High Court is dealing with two petitions moved by Medha Patkar. One is against the trial court judgement and another is against an order denying her permission to call an additional witness to examine in a defamation case filed by her against Saxena.

On April 25 the high court had deferred the order of sentence awarded to Medha Patkar and directed to release her. The High court said that the interim order shall continue till next date.

She was arrested pursuant to Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) issued against her for non-compliance of court previous order. The High Court as interim relief directed to release her on bail.

She was Convicted and sentenced her to three months imprisonment in a defamation case filed by LG VK Saxena in 2001.

However, the appellate court had sentenced her and directed to release her on the probation of good conduct for one year and payment of compensation of Rs. 1 lakh to Saxena. This order was challenged before the High court by her.

"As contentious issues have been raised on behalf of the parties with respect to the suspension of sentence, and that the learned Senior Counsel submits that the petitioner has been taken in custody in execution of the NBW, therefore, in these circumstances, by way of an interim means, the petitioner be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs. 25,000/- with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of the learned ASJ/Link ASJ/CMM/Duty Magistrate," Justice Shalinder Kaur ordered on April 25.

Medha Patkar had approached Delhi High Court challenging the order of Trial court convicting and sentencing her.

She was arrested by Delhi Police on April 25. Thereafter, she was produced before the Saket court which had earlier issued NBW against her (on April 23) for non-compliance of order.

She was released after she furnished bond and submitted a compensation amount of Rs one lakh.

The appellate court while deciding her appeal on April 8, 2025 against conviction and sentence by Magistrate court, had sentence her and directed to release her on probation for good conduct. The court had directed her to appear and furnish a probation bond and deposit compensation amount on April 23, 2025.

Earlier she had approached the High Court seeking deferment. However, on April 22, the High Court had asked her to approach the appellate court at Saket. Saket court had dismissed her application and issued NBW against her.

On May 24, 2024, Magistrate court had held her guilty of defamation. On July 1, 2024, She was sentenced to pan class="_2dbep " role="link" tabindex="-1">