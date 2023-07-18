New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): A meeting of senior BJP leaders was held at the residence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ahead of the NDA meeting in the national capital.

The meeting lasted for around an hour at the residence of Rajnath Singh.Party sources said that various important issues including regarding the upcoming session of Parliament were discussed in the meeting.

"Union Ministers Piyush Goel, Narendra Singh Tomar, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Anurag Singh Thakur, Meenakshi Lekhi, Mansukh Mandaviya, Arjun Ram Meghwal, V. Muralidharan, and some other ministers were in the meeting," sources said.

The Monsoon session of the Parliament is set to begin on July 20.

"Some important strategies have been discussed in today's meeting," party sources said.

Earlier ahead of the NDA meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that it is a matter of immense joy that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners from across India will be attending the meeting in Delhi today.

Prime Minister Modi said that NDA is a time-tested alliance that seeks to further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations.

A total of 38 parties are in attendance for the NDA meeting in the national capital. (ANI)

