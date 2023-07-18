Jaipur, July 18: To strengthen the law and order in the state, 3,578 police constables will be recruited in the Rajasthan Police Subordinate Service, an official statement issued on Tuesday said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given consent to the proposal to this effect. AI-Based Cyber Fraud in Kerala: Man Loses Rs 40,000 After Falling Prey to Artificial Intelligence-Based Scam.

In another decision, the government has approved the proposal to start 45 new subjects in 36 schools of the state and to create necessary posts for teaching these subjects, the statement said. Opposition Meet Ends: 26-Party Front Vows to Put United Fight Against BJP Under 'INDIA' Banner as Second Opposition Meeting Concludes.

Among them, one subject each will be started in 27 out of 36 schools of the state and two subjects each will be started in nine schools. In these, one post of school lecturer per subject will be created for the introduction of new subjects. In this way a total of 45 posts will be created, it added.

