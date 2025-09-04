Ri-Bhoi (Meghalaya) [India], September 4 (ANI): Meghalaya's Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh inaugurated the State's first aseptic pulp processing unit at Jirang Organic Agro Farmer's Producer Company Ltd (FPC) in Nonglum area of Ri-Bhoi district on Thursday.

While addressing the gathering, the minister emphasised on the importance of farmers, calling them as 'jewels of the state of Meghalaya', according to an official statement.

"Our farmers are essential to society; without you all, we would not be able to complete our homes. If you work hard and have the determination, you work together, the government will provide you with all of the necessities, and there is nothing that is unachievable," she said.

The Minister emphasised that events like today demonstrate the government's commitment to paving the way forward for farmers.

State minister Lyngdoh encouraged farmers to be self-reliant, to work diligently, and to guide the government in addressing their needs effectively. She encouraged organic farming and called for a return to the traditional methods practiced by earlier generations, according to the statement.

She advised against the use of chemical fertilisers for their possible impact on human health and the very existence of generations to come.

Highlighting Ri Bhoi district as a land blessed by the gods, she urged farmers to contribute to its welfare and economic growth and assured that the government will stand firm in providing support to the farming community.

According to the statement, the Jirang Organic Agro FPC has evolved into a thriving agribusiness, leveraging advanced processing and robust market linkages, embodying the state government's commitment to doubling farmers' incomes and integrating Meghalaya's agricultural products into premium domestic and international markets. (ANI)

