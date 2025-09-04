Mumbai, September 4: Is September 5 a bank holiday in Mumbai? Are banks open or closed for Eid-e-Milad (Eid Milad Un Nabi 2025) in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra? The questions come as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has shifted the money market holiday of September 5 to September 8. RBI's decision to shift the Eid-e-Milad holiday in Maharashtra comes after the Devendra Fadnavis-led state government rescheduled the Eid-e-Milad holiday from September 5 to September 8.

RBI Shifts Eid Milad Un Nabi 2025 Holiday to September 8

Amid the shifting of Eid-e-Milad (Eid Milad Un Nabi 2025) bank holiday, there is growing confusion as to whether banks are open or closed in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Friday, September 5. People are looking online to know if physical banking is open or closed for business in Mumbai on Friday. Wonder why? That's because RBI has shifted the money market holiday for Eid-e-Milad to September 8. So does not mean banks will stay shut in Mumbai on September 5. Bank Holidays in September 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 15 Days Next Month on Account of First Onam, Durga Puja and More; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

When Will Banks Remain Open and Closed in Mumbai City and Suburbs?

Well, the answer is no. Banks in Mumbai city and suburbs will continue to remain operational on Friday, September 5, as the Maharashtra government has shifted the Eid-e-Milad holiday in the city and suburban districts to Monday, September 8. Notably, the state government decided due to the overlapping of Eid-e-Milad and Anant Chaturdashi festivals which fall on consecutive days this year. Hence, banks will remain open in Mumbai city and suburbs on Friday, September 5, whereas other districts of Maharashtra will observe the Eid Milad Un Nabi 2025 holiday on the same day.

RBI Shifts Eid-e-Milad Holiday in Maharashtra to September 8

The Reserve Bank of India states, "The Government of Maharashtra has declared September 08, 2025, as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The public holiday on September 05, 2025, declared earlier has been cancelled. Accordingly, there will… pic.twitter.com/P3Mtjli098 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2025

So, when is the Eid-e-Milad bank holiday in Mumbai city and the suburban districts? As per the RBI's notification and General Administration Department (GAD) circular, banks will remain closed in Mumbai city and suburbs on Monday, September 8, to observe Eid Milad Un Nabi 2025. The GAD notification clarified that the Eid-e-Milad holiday on September 5 has been revised to September 8 only for Mumbai city and suburban districts. Eid-e-Milad Holiday in Maharashtra Revised: RBI Shifts Money Market Holiday of September 5 to September 8 After State Government's Order.

What Did RBI Say?

Today, September 4, the RBI said that there will be no transactions and settlements in government securities, foreign exchange, money markets and rupee interest rate derivatives on September 8 due to a public holiday declared by the Maharashtra government. "The Government of Maharashtra has declared September 08, 2025, as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The public holiday on September 05, 2025, declared earlier has been cancelled," RBI's notice read.

Furthermore, the Central bank clarified that the government securities market, foreign exchange market, money market and rupee interest rate derivatives market will be operational on Friday, September 5.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2025 08:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).