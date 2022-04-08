BSF seized 45 cattles on the way to be smuggled out to Bangladesh (Photo/ANI)

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], April 8 (ANI): Troops of Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier on Thursday seized 45 cattle, on the way to be smuggled out to neighbouring Bangladesh from the International border of Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills districts, an official statement said.

According to BSF, the cattle were hidden in dense bushes around 200 meters from the International boundary when they were intercepted by BSF troops. BSF Meghalaya has seized 1047 cattle worth more than Rs 1.6 crore in the past four months.

The official said, "Apart from enhancing vigil on the border, BSF Meghalaya has been laying Mobile Check Posts at vulnerable routes to check the movement of cattle towards the border for smuggling."

Seized cattle were handed over to the concerned police outpost for further disposal.

"The Border Security Force is maintaining a high degree of watchfulness on the International Border to assure national security as well as to prevent all kinds of trans-border illegal activities," a BSF official said. (ANI)

