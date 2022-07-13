Shillong, July 13 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday announced that his government will make investments to improve the functioning of the state police.

Speaking at a meeting with senior police officers, Sangma said initiatives will be undertaken for the welfare and improvement in the functioning of personnel of all ranks.

"We will be building offices for SPs in districts that do not have the provision. With the lack of accommodation facilities for officials posted in the districts, we have decided to take up housing projects for constables, SIs and DSPs on a case-to-case basis and a phase-wise manner," he said.

"We will provide new vehicles and computers to all the 76 police stations," he added.

Cranes for areas that witness traffic snarls, and ambulances for accident-prone zones will be made available to serve the people better, Sangma said.

Sixty motorcycles will also be bought for tackling traffic congestion in Shillong, he said.

In another meeting with deputy commissioners and sub-divisional officers, the chief minister said that repair works for the damage caused by the recent flash floods should be done on a war footing.

Since April 1, at least 34 people have died and 11 people went still missing in the flash floods that hit the state, affecting over 6.33 lakh population.

The deputy commissioners spoke on the lessons learnt during the natural disasters, besides sharing long-term proposals for mitigation and capacity building.

"In the education sector, we have been persistently implementing the mission for upgradation of government lower primary, upper primary and higher secondary schools in a phase-wise manner. Happy to see the progress made so far and encourage the team to push harder to reach our target," the chief minister said.

Sangma launched the National Generic Document Registration System, Chief Minister's Social Assistance Scheme for the disabled people, online submission of annual property returns, online citizen-centric service for ration cards and online booking of tickets for Meghalaya Transport Corporation buses.

